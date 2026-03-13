Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 558,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,229,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

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