Swiss National Bank Has $53.47 Million Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $53,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Insmed by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen set a $241.00 target price on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.52.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total value of $123,530.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,680,517.70. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 189,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,784,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.13. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

