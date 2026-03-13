Swiss National Bank Has $51.84 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 35.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $298,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

