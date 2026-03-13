Swiss National Bank Has $35.11 Million Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $35,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price objective on Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,824 shares in the company, valued at $19,010,286.24. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total transaction of $6,669,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,894.29. The trade was a 75.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.33. 47,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $305.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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