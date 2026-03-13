Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.9350. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $10.9350, with a volume of 528 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Swire Pacific Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

(Get Free Report)

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region’s principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

Further Reading

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