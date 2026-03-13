Sweeney & Michel LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sweeney & Michel LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 239.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 172,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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