Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.8%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

