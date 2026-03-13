Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Stake Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497,377 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,886,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,036,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 294,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

