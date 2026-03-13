Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ASST has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Strive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price target on Strive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Strive stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. Strive has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The company has a market cap of $550.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 17.08.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 7,900 shares of Strive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,017. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,960. This represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,935 shares of company stock worth $944,387. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,593,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Strive by 4,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 35,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Strive during the third quarter worth $84,375,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Strive during the third quarter worth $46,296,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at $31,481,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

