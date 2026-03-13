Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,372,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

