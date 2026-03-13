Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 77,955 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 12th total of 134,114 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SWAG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.15. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWAG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stran & Company, Inc. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 102.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

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