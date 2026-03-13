STP Price Reaches $0.0528 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $102.60 million and $5.11 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. STP’s official message board is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. STP’s official website is www.awenetwork.ai.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05250537 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $4,919,320.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

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