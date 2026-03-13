Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.69 and last traded at $34.0860. Approximately 130,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 720,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Specifically, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $1,321,076.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur Tzianabos sold 4,355 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,560. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,546,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 423,331 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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