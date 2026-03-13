Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 2,553 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on KODK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Kodak
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,541,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $698.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.
Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.
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