Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 2,553 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KODK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 435,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,541,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $698.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

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Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

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