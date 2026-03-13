Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 13th (AC, ALLO, CADL, CAE, CLNN, FRU, HOM.U, KRMD, LCUT, MCRB)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 13th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$28.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.50.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.75.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

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