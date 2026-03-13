Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 13th (AC, ALLO, CADL, CAE, CLNN, FRU, HOM.U, KRMD, LCUT, MCRB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 13th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$28.00.

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Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.50.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.75.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

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