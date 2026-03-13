Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 73,083 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4,519.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,200,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 1,330,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,938. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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