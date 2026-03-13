Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.35. 1,228,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3513 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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