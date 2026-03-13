Stargate Finance Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $120.88 million and $4.38 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,951,371 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero. Stargate’s vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process. Telegram, Medium​Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

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