Stardust Power (SDST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Stardust Power to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Stardust Power Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SDST traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 122,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,125. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Stardust Power has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stardust Power by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stardust Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Stardust Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

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