Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 57.4% in February

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 422,268 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 12th total of 268,303 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCBFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SCBFF

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.