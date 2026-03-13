Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 10.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) were up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Stabilus Trading Up 10.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

About Stabilus

Stabilus is a global developer and manufacturer of high-precision motion control systems, specializing in gas springs, dampers and electromechanical actuators. The company provides engineered solutions that regulate force and motion in applications ranging from automotive tailgates and hoods to furniture lifters, industrial machinery and medical equipment. Stabilus combines in-house design, metallurgy and testing capabilities to deliver products that enhance safety, comfort and performance.

Core product lines include gas springs, hydraulic dampers, electromechanical lift systems and energy-management solutions.

