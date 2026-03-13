Spyglass Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spyglass Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SGP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Spyglass Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Spyglass Pharma to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Spyglass Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spyglass Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spyglass Pharma

Key Spyglass Pharma News

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at $95,463,024. This represents a 162.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Here are the key news stories impacting Spyglass Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $37 price target, which can attract new institutional interest and provide a valuation anchor for the stock. Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $37 price target, which can attract new institutional interest and provide a valuation anchor for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Spyglass announced positive 12‑month topline results from its Phase 1/2 trial of the BIM‑IOL system — a clinical milestone that de‑risks the program and supports future commercialization/value capture if subsequent data and regulatory paths remain favorable. SpyGlass Pharma Announces Positive Topline 12-Month Phase 1/2 Trial Results for Its Innovative BIM-IOL System

Spyglass announced positive 12‑month topline results from its Phase 1/2 trial of the BIM‑IOL system — a clinical milestone that de‑risks the program and supports future commercialization/value capture if subsequent data and regulatory paths remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: A separate report cites analysts setting a $47 price target on SGP, signaling that some coverage models view substantially higher upside than current levels. That can support speculative buying and re-rate potential. Analysts Set Spyglass Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGP) Price Target at $47.00

A separate report cites analysts setting a $47 price target on SGP, signaling that some coverage models view substantially higher upside than current levels. That can support speculative buying and re-rate potential. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years while maintaining the Buy rating; the update provides a clearer earnings trajectory for modelers but is a reiteration of analyst coverage rather than new corporate guidance. MarketBeat SGP coverage summary

HC Wainwright published detailed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years while maintaining the Buy rating; the update provides a clearer earnings trajectory for modelers but is a reiteration of analyst coverage rather than new corporate guidance. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s EPS projections show large near‑term losses (e.g., FY2025 forecast of roughly ($19.06) and continued quarterly losses in 2026), highlighting significant expected cash burn/dilution risk. Those sizable loss estimates can weigh on the stock despite positive clinical news and Buy ratings — and likely help explain downward pressure today. MarketBeat SGP coverage summary

Spyglass Pharma Stock Performance

SGP stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Spyglass Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

About Spyglass Pharma

We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation. Our lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary drug pads attached to our intraocular lens (IOL), is designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

