Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,288 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 12th total of 12,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.8%

SGDJ traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,968. The company has a market cap of $376.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

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Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $7.044 per share. This represents a yield of 575.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,397.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

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