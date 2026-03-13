Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,288 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 12th total of 12,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.8%
SGDJ traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,968. The company has a market cap of $376.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $115.78.
Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $7.044 per share. This represents a yield of 575.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.
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