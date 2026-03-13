Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.5 million-$216.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.470-0.480 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $154,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,627.76. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $128,626.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 517,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,090.84. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,245. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sprinklr

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sprinklr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.