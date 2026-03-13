Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.5 million-$216.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.470-0.480 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $154,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,627.76. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $128,626.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 517,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,090.84. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,245. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — reported $0.13 EPS vs. ~$0.10 expected and $220.6M revenue (y/y revenue +8.9%), showing continued top‑line growth and margin improvement. Zacks: Sprinklr Beats Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $200M share buyback, which supports share price and signals confidence from management. Benzinga: $200M Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Company set FY2027 EPS guidance at $0.470–0.480, materially above the prior consensus (~$0.38), implying better margin/profitability delivery than the Street modeled. BusinessWire: FY Results & Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance was in line with expectations (0.09), and management gave Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with the Street — reduces short‑term surprise risk. Company Slide Deck / Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target from $17 to $11 but kept a “market outperform” rating — still bullish on longer‑term upside despite the cut. TickerReport: JMP PT Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered targets/ratings (DA Davidson to $6.50 neutral; Citi to $7.00 neutral), which likely pressured the stock today by reducing near‑term buy interest from some institutional holders. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes
- Negative Sentiment: FY revenue guidance ($869M–$871M) came in slightly below consensus (~$876M), creating concern that top‑line momentum may be weaker than investors hoped. BusinessWire: Guidance Details
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sprinklr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.
Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.
