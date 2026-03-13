SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 759.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Key SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: IEA warns the Middle East war has produced the largest-ever oil supply disruption, supporting higher crude prices and the outlook for upstream producers held in XOP. Read More.

IEA warns the Middle East war has produced the largest-ever oil supply disruption, supporting higher crude prices and the outlook for upstream producers held in XOP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oil topped $100 after tanker attacks and supply fears, a direct bullish catalyst for exploration & production names in XOP. Read More.

Oil topped $100 after tanker attacks and supply fears, a direct bullish catalyst for exploration & production names in XOP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its long‑run Brent and WTI forecasts on expectations of prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruption, implying higher forward oil curves that benefit XOP holdings. Read More.

Goldman Sachs raised its long‑run Brent and WTI forecasts on expectations of prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruption, implying higher forward oil curves that benefit XOP holdings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Daily coverage notes energy stocks (some in XOP) are catching up to crude rallies as long-dated futures rise, lifting sector flows. Read More.

Daily coverage notes energy stocks (some in XOP) are catching up to crude rallies as long-dated futures rise, lifting sector flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The IEA and some nations are releasing record volumes from strategic reserves (IEA 400m barrels; U.S. 172m announced) — action that may ease near-term spikes but has so far failed to reliably cap prices. Read More.

The IEA and some nations are releasing record volumes from strategic reserves (IEA 400m barrels; U.S. 172m announced) — action that may ease near-term spikes but has so far failed to reliably cap prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: IEA head says the reserve release has had a “strong impact,” but markets remain in a critical period — outcome uncertain for energy stocks until flows normalize. Read More.

IEA head says the reserve release has had a “strong impact,” but markets remain in a critical period — outcome uncertain for energy stocks until flows normalize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts flag short‑term bullish momentum in crude after an inside‑day breakout — supports continued upside for XOP if momentum holds. Read More.

Technical analysts flag short‑term bullish momentum in crude after an inside‑day breakout — supports continued upside for XOP if momentum holds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro risks: rising oil is increasing inflation pressure and complicating the Fed’s path, with delayed rate‑cut expectations that could weigh on equities (including XOP) even as oil rallies. Read More.

Macro risks: rising oil is increasing inflation pressure and complicating the Fed’s path, with delayed rate‑cut expectations that could weigh on equities (including XOP) even as oil rallies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader risk‑off moves: higher energy prices are prompting U.S. indices to pull back, which can limit sector upside if equity sentiment deteriorates. Read More.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.