SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,864.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 79,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,239. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s payout ratio is currently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

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