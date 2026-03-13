SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.9399 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 2,347,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.