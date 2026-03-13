SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

