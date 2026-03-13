Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2028 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,120,368 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,305,000 after buying an additional 9,716,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,038,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,335,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $393,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,468.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,752,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,255 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $143,450,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.