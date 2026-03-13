Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.15. Southport Acquisition shares last traded at $4.1630, with a volume of 301,738 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGX shares. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Southport Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Southport Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southport Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Southport Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

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