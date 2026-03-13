Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Issues Earnings Results

Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $109.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

Southport Acquisition Trading Down 16.0%

Shares of NYSE:ANGX traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 1,119,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,521. Southport Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $631.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Southport Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Southport Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Southport Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

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