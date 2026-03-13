South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 26800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

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South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp. and changed its name to South Star Battery Metals Corp.

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