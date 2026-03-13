Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.5850, but opened at $58.20. Soitec shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 31,523 shares changing hands.

Soitec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

About Soitec

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

