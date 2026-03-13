SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 58,683,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 62,726,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,346.24. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,699,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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