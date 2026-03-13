SLT (SLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $159.14 Thousand

SLT (SLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, SLT has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One SLT token can now be bought for about $12.39 or 0.00017126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SLT has a market capitalization of $123.90 million and $159.14 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLT Profile

SLT was first traded on March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.04178211 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $107,177.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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