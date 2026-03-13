SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,129 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 12th total of 9,559 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLMBP. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on SLM in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get SLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLM

SLM Price Performance

SLM Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:SLMBP remained flat at $75.00 during midday trading on Friday. 833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919. SLM has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $5.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, doing business as Sallie Mae, is a U.S.-based provider of private student loans, servicing, and banking products. The company specializes in originating and servicing education loans for undergraduate, graduate and professional students, as well as career and technical training programs. In addition to its core student lending business, Sallie Mae offers deposit products, credit cards and digital tools designed to help customers manage personal finances and plan for higher-education expenses.

Sallie Mae’s product suite includes fixed- and variable-rate private student loans, graduate student loans, parent loans and career training loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.