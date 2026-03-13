Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Bruce Lucas Sells 2,730 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $47,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,221,533 shares in the company, valued at $683,239,104.86. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,300 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,156,609.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 241,493 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $4,489,354.87.

On Thursday, March 5th, Bruce Lucas sold 172,644 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $3,344,114.28.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

Slide Insurance stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 1,163,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLDE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Friday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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