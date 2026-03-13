Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,211 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 12th total of 3,255 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Simpple as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Simpple Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Simpple has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Simpple in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpple presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPPL

Simpple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

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