Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 256,789 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the February 12th total of 107,225 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 522,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Siemens Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of SIEGY opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.25. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $94.55 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.15.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siemens will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, February 13th. Santander raised shares of Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

