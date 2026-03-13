Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases By 53.7%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,151 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 12th total of 2,050 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3%

VIASP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

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Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers.

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