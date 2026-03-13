Short Interest in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Rises By 88.7%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 83,064 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 12th total of 44,024 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 160,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPLS. Catalyst Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,217,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 180,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Colter Lewis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VPLS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.48. 28,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.
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