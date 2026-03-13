Short Interest in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Declines By 61.6%

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,550 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 12th total of 100,409 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Trading Down 1.7%

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 29,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,647. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Announces Dividend

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors. FCTE was launched on Jul 2, 2024 and is issued by SMI Funds.

