Short Interest in Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Expands By 62.3%

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,049 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 12th total of 6,192 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rohm Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY remained flat at $21.16 on Friday. 1,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Rohm has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Get Rohm alerts:

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rohm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rohm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.