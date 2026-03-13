Short Interest in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Declines By 61.6%

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 317,788 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the February 12th total of 828,045 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,285,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,285,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,286,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 167.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,917 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $17,698,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $12,257,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $9,286,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.