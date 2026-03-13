Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Drops By 60.6%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,487 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 12th total of 140,841 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KATITAS Stock Performance
Shares of KTITF stock remained flat at C$10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.67. KATITAS has a 52 week low of C$10.67 and a 52 week high of C$10.67.
About KATITAS
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