Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Increases By 71.0%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 577,879 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the February 12th total of 337,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,879.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,879.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

JAPAF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc is one of the world’s largest tobacco companies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter under the symbol JAPAF. The company’s core business centers on the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products, which include cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco. In recent years, Japan Tobacco has expanded its portfolio to include electronic nicotine delivery systems and heat-not-burn devices as part of its strategy to offer reduced-risk alternatives to traditional smoking.

Among its leading brands are Mevius (formerly Mild Seven), Winston and licensed varieties of Camel, alongside a range of imported premium offerings such as Natural American Spirit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.