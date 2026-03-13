Short Interest in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Rises By 283.6%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 628,643 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the February 12th total of 163,901 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 463,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1%

EPP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 181,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,630. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPP. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 149,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 112,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

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