Short Interest in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Grows By 88.6%

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 236,322 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 12th total of 125,278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

IIM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 160,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,090. Invvlu Mu Incm has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

