Short Interest in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Declines By 54.0%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,361 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 12th total of 131,207 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. 351,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,533,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,995,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,181,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,006 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,060,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,730,000 after acquiring an additional 161,323 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

