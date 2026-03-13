Short Interest in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Declines By 54.0%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,361 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 12th total of 131,207 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 461,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. 351,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $48.01.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
