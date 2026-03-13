Short Interest in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Expands By 88.3%

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 745,689 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the February 12th total of 396,096 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,227,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,227,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
PZA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 6,981,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,747. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.